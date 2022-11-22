HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,665.16

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $38.46 million and $11,665.16 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00467053 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.97 or 0.28655610 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

