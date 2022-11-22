Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $901.65 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Hedera has a total market cap of $901.65 million and $21.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0464084 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,707,275.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

