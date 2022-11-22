Head to Head Survey: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) vs. Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.34 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.91 Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.63 -$2.76 million ($0.25) -3.84

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.5, suggesting that its share price is 1,750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Professional Diversity Network -42.39% -121.26% -42.59%

Summary

VIQ Solutions beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

