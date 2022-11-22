Head-To-Head Survey: Altus Power (AMPS) vs. Its Peers

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Altus Power to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 582 3467 3229 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.95%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -340.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 0.96

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altus Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.27% 4.34% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

