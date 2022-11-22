Head to Head Comparison: Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 3.13% 35.35% 11.99% Singularity Future Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Singularity Future Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.94 6.07 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 3.65 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Radiant Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Radiant Logistics and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats Singularity Future Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

