Head-To-Head Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 306.47%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 451.56%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% Apyx Medical -39.28% -39.82% -31.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 11.00 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.19 Apyx Medical $48.52 million 0.99 -$15.17 million ($0.56) -2.48

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Motus GI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market. It also develops, manufactures, and sells disposable hand pieces, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

