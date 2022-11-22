HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $73,000 Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,316. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC



Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.



