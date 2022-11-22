HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 307 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.