HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.37 and a 200 day moving average of $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

