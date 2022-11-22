HCR Wealth Advisors Has $402,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 161,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,668. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

