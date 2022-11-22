HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.