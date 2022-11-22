Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.39. Guess’ shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 4,046 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Guess’ Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

