Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of Guess’ stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,304. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

