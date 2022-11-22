GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 88.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 81,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

