Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BMBOY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

