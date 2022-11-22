Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Declares — Dividend of $5.00

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 349.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have commented on GRIN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Noble Financial cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

