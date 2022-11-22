Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,202 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $257.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.