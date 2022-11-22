Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

