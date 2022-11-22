Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,501.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,308.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,184.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.