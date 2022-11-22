Greenleaf Trust Purchases 7,108 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

