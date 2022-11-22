Greenleaf Trust Has $2.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

