Greenleaf Trust Buys 796 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

