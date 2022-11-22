Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 602,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

