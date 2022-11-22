Greenleaf Trust Acquires 149 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

MCK opened at $368.79 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

