Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($7.92) price objective on the stock.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 537 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 490.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.35. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($8.84).

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Great Portland Estates

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.30), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($247,498.05). Insiders have acquired 94 shares of company stock worth $45,143 in the last three months.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

