Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $536.28 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.