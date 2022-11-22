Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110,127 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $187,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,332. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.