Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 603,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,152,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.33. 11,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.