Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $40,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 838,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Infosys by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,089,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 228,488 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 299,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.1 %

INFY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 69,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,264. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.