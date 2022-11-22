Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $86.01 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $86,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.40. 44,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $149.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

