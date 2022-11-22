Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $45.15 Million Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 10,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Adecoagro Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.