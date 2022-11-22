Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $256.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,417 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $256,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

