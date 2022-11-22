Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $141.68 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 6.00% of Ameresco worth $141,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 151.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ameresco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ameresco by 34.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ameresco by 19.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Trading Up 0.1 %

About Ameresco

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,162. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $98.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

