Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Holdings Cut by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,505 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,726. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

