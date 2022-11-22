Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.38 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00004075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.38 million and $351,632.49 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,518,707 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

