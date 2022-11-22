Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %
TSE:AUMN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624. Golden Minerals has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
