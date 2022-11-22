goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.29.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$192.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

