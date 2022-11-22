Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $324.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

