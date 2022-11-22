Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,301. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

