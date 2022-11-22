Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $230.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GJNSY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 2.2 %
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.