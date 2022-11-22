Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $230.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GJNSY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

