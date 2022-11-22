Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($18.78) to €17.70 ($18.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of GRPTF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

About Getlink

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

