Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 16,399 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,612.19 ($11,001.45).

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

WAM Strategic Value Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.