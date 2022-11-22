GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 945 ($11.17).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.28) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 377.64 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 818 ($9.67). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.37. The firm has a market cap of £953.17 million and a PE ratio of 5,431.43.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.