GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 212,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,446,415 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $14.25.
GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP
GAP Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
GAP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
Featured Articles
