Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.71

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,512,000. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.