Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.71

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.
Galapagos Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.