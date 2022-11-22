FUNToken Market Capitalization Achieves $68.25 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. FUNToken has a market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

