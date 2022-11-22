FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.82 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

