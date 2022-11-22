FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47.34 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $443.09 million and $47.34 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00008339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

