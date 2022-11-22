Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,938,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $287,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

International Paper Announces Dividend

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.