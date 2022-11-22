Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.52% of Schlumberger worth $264,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

